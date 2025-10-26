QF's Ability Friendly Programme Celebrates Athletic Talents Of Pwds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Ability Friendly Programme, under Pre-University Education, organised a two-day swimming competition aimed at promoting inclusion through sport and empowering people with disabilities (PWDs).

The competition brought together around 70 participants and their families as part of an initiative that reflects Qatar Foundation's (QF) Ability Friendly Programme and its commitment to providing sports and recreational activities that offer participants equal opportunities to showcase their skills and build self-confidence.

The event was sponsored by Sasol, reaffirming its commitment to empowering people with disabilities. The partnership with QF aims to promote sports as a platform for rehabilitation, empowerment, and community inclusion.

VP Qatar Country Management at Sasol, Lourens Jacobs said:“At Sasol, we believe that true progress is measured not only by innovation and growth, but by how inclusive and equitable our communities become.

“Through our long-standing collaboration with Qatar Foundation and our Accessible Qatar initiative, we continue to champion opportunities that empower every individual to participate fully and equally in society. This Ability Friendly Swimming Competition reflects a shared belief that when barriers are removed, talent, courage, and determination shine through.

Jacobs emphasised that sport serves as a universal language, one that celebrates ability, strengthens communities, and inspires change. He highlighted that the athletes competing in the event demonstrate that inclusion is not about accommodation, but about creating environments where everyone can excel.

He concluded by extending his congratulations to all participants and their families, noting that their determination, courage, and team spirit embody the very essence of inclusion and prove that, with the right support and belief, every challenge can be transformed into an opportunity to shine.

Aisha Jassim Al-Ali, the mother of Jassim Al-Sulaiti, one of the participants with Autism, said,“For Jassim, swimming has become a source of confidence and independence. He joined the Ability Friendly Programme eight years ago, and since then, we've witnessed a remarkable transformation in his personality, one that has had a positive impact on his daily life, behavior, and self-confidence.”

Al-Ali noted that her son eagerly looks forward to every training session and speaks with great enthusiasm about his coaches and friends, explaining:“This experience is not just about learning to swim; it has helped him manage his time better, strengthen his social skills, and significantly improve his health and physical fitness.”

“As a mother, seeing Jassim in an environment where he feels supported, encouraged, and appreciated for who he is means the world to me. That's why I always make sure he takes part in every event, it helps him grow, connect with others, and develop a true sense of belonging. The programme has given him confidence and a community that embraces him and believes in his potential.”