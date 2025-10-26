GISR Hosts Talks On Ukraine War's Implication For Gulf Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Global Institute for Strategic Research (GISR) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) concluded a high-level policy roundtable examining the implications of the Ukraine war for the Gulf region.

Held at Education City's Minaretein, the event titled“The Ukraine War Through a Gulf Lens” gathered experts, academics, and international observers to analyze critical intersections between the conflict and Gulf interests, particularly in food security, energy markets, and humanitarian diplomacy. The event was also attended by ambassadors and heads of mission from embassies based in Doha.

The Ukraine war has created unprecedented global disruptions that resonate deeply across the Gulf region, which stands at the crossroads of global supply chain vulnerabilities and shifting geopolitical realignments. As major energy exporters and food importers, the Gulf states face both opportunities and risks as a result of this development.

Additionally, Qatar's successful mediation efforts in various international crises uniquely position it to lead conflict resolution, particularly in addressing the humanitarian dimensions of family separation and civilian protection.

Following opening remarks by Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Ali Chihi, Executive Director, GISR, proceedings moved on to a roundtable titled“Exploring Common Interests: Ukraine and the Arab States”. The session explored historical foundations and current Ukraine-Qatar relations, with a focus on Qatar's role as a mediator. It also analyzed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent diplomatic outreach on Palestine, Syria, and Sudan as a strategic bridge for engagement with Arab and Gulf states and mapping future areas for Ukraine-Arab collaboration. This was followed by a roundtable on“Lessons from Ukraine: Regional & International Security”.

Reflecting on proceedings, Ambassador Dr. Chihi stated:“This event holds particular significance as it reflects Qatar's role as a major diplomatic actor, committed to advancing dialogue and peaceful solutions to some of the world's most complex crises. In the context of the Russia–Ukraine conflict, it also reinforces HBKU's position as a leading hub for public policy dialogue, championing independent analysis, engaging policymakers, and fostering a diversity of thought to address pressing global challenges through an Arab perspective and a forward-looking vision.”

Another roundtable,“Regional Vulnerabilities: Energy Security in the Shadow of War,” spotlighted the impact of the war on global energy markets and implications for Gulf producers. It also assessed the geopolitics of energy infrastructure, examining the short and long-term impacts of primary and secondary sanctions on Russian oil and gas. A subsequent roundtable titled,“Regional Vulnerabilities: Food Security in the Shadow of War” assessed the impact of the war on global grain markets and Gulf food import strategies and explored regional cooperation mechanisms for crisis response.