Russia Says It Took Control of Ten Ukrainian Towns
(MENAFN) Moscow announced Friday it has seized a dozen Ukrainian towns within seven days, marking another escalation claim in the protracted conflict.
The Russian Defense Ministry asserted control over settlements spanning four provinces—Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia—in a Friday statement detailing weekly military operations.
Moscow's forces launched seven separate bombardment operations targeting Ukraine's defense manufacturing sector and its supporting power infrastructure, the ministry reported, characterizing the action as retaliation for unmanned aerial vehicle incursions.
The statement credited Russian forces with demolishing two dozen ammunition storage sites across Ukrainian territory during the week-long period.
Russia also reported intercepting a major Ukrainian aerial offensive, claiming destruction of a Su-27 combat aircraft, four cruise projectiles, 18 precision-guided munitions, 15 HIMARS rocket artillery rounds, and 1,441 unmanned aerial vehicles in seven days.
Kyiv has issued no counter-statement addressing Moscow's assertions. Battlefield claims remain impossible to independently confirm amid active hostilities.
