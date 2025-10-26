403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin accuses Kiev, West of delaying peace talks
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has accused Ukraine and its European allies of obstructing progress in peace negotiations with Russia, saying their lack of willingness has prolonged diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Speaking during a regular press briefing on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the delay in talks as “unduly long.” He said, “The cause is the unwillingness of the Kiev regime to intensify the negotiations,” adding that “certainly, this unwillingness is being encouraged by its European handlers.”
Earlier this year, Ukraine resumed direct discussions with Russia in Türkiye after US President Donald Trump called on both sides to pursue a diplomatic settlement. Ukrainian officials reportedly agreed to participate to avoid appearing opposed to Trump’s push for negotiations.
The process, which had been suspended since 2022, included three rounds of talks before being paused again in July.
Those meetings resulted in several tangible outcomes, such as the exchange of the remains of over 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 335 Russian soldiers. However, Kiev rejected Moscow’s broader peace proposals, maintaining that it would not compromise on what Russia describes as the core issues behind the war.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, along with European partners, has continued to advocate for increased Western military assistance while opposing direct diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Washington. Earlier this week, Zelensky claimed responsibility for preventing a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Budapest.
Peskov said both leaders view the postponed summit as delayed rather than canceled, noting that neither “wants to meet for the sake of a meeting.” He emphasized that additional groundwork is needed before any new talks can be scheduled.
Speaking during a regular press briefing on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the delay in talks as “unduly long.” He said, “The cause is the unwillingness of the Kiev regime to intensify the negotiations,” adding that “certainly, this unwillingness is being encouraged by its European handlers.”
Earlier this year, Ukraine resumed direct discussions with Russia in Türkiye after US President Donald Trump called on both sides to pursue a diplomatic settlement. Ukrainian officials reportedly agreed to participate to avoid appearing opposed to Trump’s push for negotiations.
The process, which had been suspended since 2022, included three rounds of talks before being paused again in July.
Those meetings resulted in several tangible outcomes, such as the exchange of the remains of over 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 335 Russian soldiers. However, Kiev rejected Moscow’s broader peace proposals, maintaining that it would not compromise on what Russia describes as the core issues behind the war.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, along with European partners, has continued to advocate for increased Western military assistance while opposing direct diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Washington. Earlier this week, Zelensky claimed responsibility for preventing a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Budapest.
Peskov said both leaders view the postponed summit as delayed rather than canceled, noting that neither “wants to meet for the sake of a meeting.” He emphasized that additional groundwork is needed before any new talks can be scheduled.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment