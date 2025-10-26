403
ASEAN Summit Launches in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur
(MENAFN) The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and associated meetings launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, centered on the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability."
Addressing the opening ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, serving as chair of ASEAN 2025, stated that rising contestation and growing uncertainty test not only ASEAN economies, but ASEAN's collective resolve to keep faith in cooperation.
He emphasized that ASEAN's strength lies in the conviction that respect and reason still bind the members together.
His address was followed by the signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste into ASEAN, marking the entry of Timor-Leste as the 11th member of the grouping.
Throughout the summits running Sunday to Tuesday, the ASEAN leaders will focus their discussions on issues related to ASEAN community-building and ASEAN's external relations.
They will deliberate, among others, on ways to deepen regional integration, stimulate economic growth, and enhance ASEAN connectivity.
Founded in 1967, the bloc encompasses Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.
