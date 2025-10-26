403
Russia Alleges Ukrainian Strike Damages Belgorod Reservoir Dam
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian military strike on Saturday inflicted damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam, the regional governor announced.
"As a result of Ukraine's strike, there are damages to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir," said Vyacheslav Gladkov.
The governor issued a stark warning that another attack on the critical infrastructure could endanger at least 1,000 residents.
"If this happens again, it will pose a threat of flooding river valley areas on the side of Kharkiv region and several streets of our settlements where around 1,000 residents live," Gladkov added.
Ukraine has not yet issued a statement regarding Russia's allegations, and independent confirmation remains challenging amid the active combat zone.
