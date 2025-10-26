Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russia Alleges Ukrainian Strike Damages Belgorod Reservoir Dam

2025-10-26 02:20:34
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian military strike on Saturday inflicted damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam, the regional governor announced.

"As a result of Ukraine's strike, there are damages to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir," said Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The governor issued a stark warning that another attack on the critical infrastructure could endanger at least 1,000 residents.

"If this happens again, it will pose a threat of flooding river valley areas on the side of Kharkiv region and several streets of our settlements where around 1,000 residents live," Gladkov added.

Ukraine has not yet issued a statement regarding Russia's allegations, and independent confirmation remains challenging amid the active combat zone.

