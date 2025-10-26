403
US Army gets generous donation from mystery donor to pay US troops
(MENAFN) An unidentified benefactor has donated $130 million (£100 million) to the Pentagon to help cover US military salaries during the ongoing government shutdown, prompting concerns over ethics and transparency.
US defense officials confirmed the contribution, which President Donald Trump said will help pay the nation’s 1.32 million service members, but the donor’s identity has not been revealed.
Speaking on Saturday, Trump described the contributor as “a big supporter of mine” and a US citizen, calling him “a great gentleman,” “a patron,” “a patriot,” and “a wonderful man” who “doesn’t want publicity.”
The federal government has been shut down for more than three weeks after lawmakers failed to pass a funding deal. Last week, the Trump administration temporarily paid troops by reallocating $8 billion from military research, but it remains unclear how the next payday, scheduled for October 31, will be handled. The shutdown, now in its 25th day, is on track to become one of the longest in US history.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that the donation “was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of service members' salaries and benefits,” and that it falls under the department’s “general gift acceptance authority.” Trump noted that the donation amounts to roughly $100 per servicemember.
Under Pentagon rules, donations exceeding $10,000 must be reviewed by ethics officials to ensure the donor has no conflicts involving the department, including procurement actions, litigation, or other official matters. Contributions from non-US citizens are subject to additional scrutiny. While the military occasionally accepts gifts, they are typically directed toward specific projects, such as schools, hospitals, museums, or cemeteries.
The donation has sparked debate over the implications of relying on anonymous funds. Delaware Senator Chris Coons, top Democrat on the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee, criticized the move, stating, “Using anonymous donations to fund our military raises troubling questions of whether our own troops are at risk of literally being bought and paid for by foreign powers.”
