What It Takes To Earn The Coveted Taste Of Qatar Certification

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In Qatar's fast-growing dining scene, excellence isn't just about serving delicious food, it's about delivering a complete experience that meets the highest national standards.

Dining becomes more than a meal, it's a celebration of culture, community, and artisty in the kitchen. From bustling souq cafés to elegant fine-dining establishments, every table tells a story. And now, through Taste of Qatar, those stories are being recognised, celebrated, and shared with the world.

Taste of Qatar, launched by Qatar Tourism following the debut of the MICHELIN Guide Doha 2025 and developed in collaboration with the global research firm Ipsos, is the nation's official restaurant rating programme, a mark of distinction awarded to establishments that deliver not only exceptional cuisine but truly unforgettable dining experiences.

For diners, spotting the Taste of Qatar plaque at an entrance is a promise that every detail has been perfected, every plate prepared with care, and every guest welcomed with the warmth and hospitality Qatar is known for.



Municipalities intensify pest control campaigns

Health Care Endowment Fund boosts national blood services with QR2.5m mobile unit 'Employee-first practices put Qatar's hospitality firms on regional map'

Read Also

Earning a Taste of Qatar certification is a journey of dedication. Restaurants, cafés, and local dining concepts are awarded a 1–3 star rating, with the coveted 3-star status reserved for those who consistently achieve a 90% or above rating in multiple inspections throughout the year.

These inspections are more than a checklist, they are moments that capture the essence of an outlet's service, quality, and hospitality. Mystery dining visits ensure that every experience is authentic, while aggregate scores reflect a commitment to excellence over time.

To be considered, outlets must first, register and remain active on the program's official portal, pass the Ministry of Public Health's Watheq inspection and demonstrate consistent quality across food, service, and ambiance.

Every year, 3-star certified outlets will be honoured at the Taste of Qatar Certification Ceremony. The celebration brings together chefs, owners, to recognise their achievements, receive their official plaque, and enjoy the spotlight as part of Qatar's vibrant dining scene.