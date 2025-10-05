Toxic Coldrif: Child Deaths Trigger Nationwide Alarm

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A nationwide alert has been issued after the deaths of at least 14 children in Madhya Pradesh, were linked to the consumption of a toxic cough syrup found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) - a deadly industrial solvent used in brake fluid and antifreeze. The tragedy has triggered an emergency response from the Union Health Ministry, with multiple states banning the product and a central probe now underway.

The syrup in question, Coldrif, was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. Laboratory analysis by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control confirmed that the syrup contained 48.6% diethylene glycol - 480 times higher than the permissible limit of 0.10%. The product was declared“Not of Standard Quality” and“adulterated,” rendering it toxic and unsafe for human use.

Ministry Issues Nationwide Advisory

In response, the Union Health Ministry has issued an urgent advisory to all states and Union Territories, warning that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children below two years of age. The Ministry also cautioned that such medicines are“generally not recommended for children below five years,” emphasizing that any use beyond that must follow“careful clinical evaluation and close supervision.”

The advisory comes amid growing alarm over the recurrent contamination of children's medicines in India - incidents that have drawn international scrutiny in recent years.

Widespread Action Across States

Following the confirmation of contamination, Madhya Pradesh immediately imposed a statewide ban on the sale and distribution of Coldrif syrup. All existing stocks have been ordered seized, and other products by Sresan Pharmaceuticals are being withdrawn pending further testing.

Tamil Nadu, where the syrup was produced, had already halted Coldrif's sale and frozen all existing stocks on October 1, following reports of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and at least three similar fatalities in Rajasthan.

On Saturday, Kerala also became the latest state to suspend sales of Coldrif“out of an abundance of caution,” despite the contaminated batch not being distributed there. State Health Minister Veena George said all distributors and pharmacies have been instructed to remove the product from their shelves immediately.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration issued a“Public Alert – Stop Use Notice” for Coldrif, warning consumers against its use after reports that the batch had been adulterated with DEG.