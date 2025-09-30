Colliers Brokers Sale Of Harbor Lights Marina And Event Venue In An Off-Market Sale

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 29, 2025 10:09 am - Colliers has announced the sale of Harbor Lights, a unique 70-acre leisure and hospitality property situated on 70 waterfront-acres overlooking the Narragansett Bay just south of Providence, R.I.

WARWICK, RI, September 25, 2025 – Colliers has announced the sale of Harbor Lights, a unique 70-acre leisure and hospitality property situated on 70 waterfront-acres overlooking the Narragansett Bay just south of Providence, R.I.

Andrew Cantor, Dan Grovatt and Matt Putnam of Colliers' Leisure Property Advisors team represented the seller, Monument Marine Group in the off-market sale. The property sold to an undisclosed buyer for an undisclosed price. The buyer was represented by SVN Marinas.

Monument Marine Group, an investment firm focused on opportunities in the marine industry, purchased Harbor Lights in 2023.

“Since purchasing this marina, Monument has refined its growth strategy and asset targets, leading to a decision to divest,” said Cantor, senior vice president at Colliers and a founding partner of the Leisure Property Advisors team.“Selling this property is a part of that larger strategy and will allow Monument to reinvest in properties located within its target markets.”

Situated at the mouth of Warwick Cove, Harbor Lights includes 208 boat slips, a 9-hole golf course, an infinity pool, and a 15,394-square-foot clubhouse with event space for up to 250 guests, as well as a 100-seat restaurant

“Harbor Lights is a great facility with tremendous potential for hosting large events in a unique setting,” said Cantor.“The acquisition of Harbor Lights will expand the buyer's marina and event footprint in New England and provide multiple revenue streams.”

