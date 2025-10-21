403
Advenser Set To Showcase Cutting-Edge VDC/BIM And Engineering Solutions At Melbourne Build 2025 Expo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Melbourne, Australia, 20th October, 2025: Advenser, a global leader in BIM, VDC, and engineering support services, is proud to announce its participation in Melbourne Build 2025 Expo, Australia's most anticipated construction and architecture event. The expo, taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) on October 22nd and 23rd; it will bring together industry pioneers, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the built environment.
Visitors to Advenser's Stand #D42 will experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge BIM applications and see firsthand how the company's expertise helps architects, engineers, and contractors improve design accuracy, streamline workflows, and achieve greater sustainability in construction.
"Our goal at Melbourne Build 2025 Expo is to showcase how Advenser's digital solutions can help the industry achieve smarter, faster, and cost-effective outcomes," said Harikrishnan K, Director at Advenser. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and partners to share ideas, explore collaborations, and discuss the evolving role of BIM in shaping the future of design and construction."
Attendees are invited to connect with the Advenser team at Stand D42 to discover how the company's expertise can add value to projects across architecture, engineering, and infrastructure sectors.
For more information on Advenser's services and project portfolio, please visit:
For more information on Advenser's services and project portfolio, please visit:
