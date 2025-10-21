Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Budgets Vs Box Office: Where Will Thamma Stand?

The MHC Universe has pretty much become the biggest talking point ever in Bollywood with scares and laughter-exemplary courses in cinema. Released in theatres only days ago, Ayushmann Khurranaand Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma is being keenly observed in the industry landscape to analyze how its budget and box-office collections stack to that of the previous installments, and whether it can make a mark in the proliferating horror-comedy genre itself.

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Budgets vs Box Office

Since its inception, the MHC Universe has delivered successful films such as Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya-All balanced horror with humor and a wide reach for every audience. The budgets are mostly moderate, ranging from about ₹30-70 crore, while the returns have been varied from one movie to the next, depending heavily on star cast and promotions besides the audience's reception. Take Stree, for instance, a surprise hit that went home with some ₹180 crore-plus worldwide, proving that smart concepts and engaging storytelling can yield massive returns.

The Budget Analysis: Where Does Thamma Stand?

Thamma is reported to have a budget of around ₹55-60 crore, thus indicating that it falls between the mid-range and the higher range in the MHC universe. While eagerly awaiting Thamma, this leads to high expectations of the film because it features Ayushmann Khurrana and a proven track record in content-driven cinema. As always, production values, special effects, and the comedic timing of a horror-comedy will be closely scrutinized, as these factors are majorly responsible for generating profits in the particular genre.

Box Office Prospects: Very Early Days Predictions

Industry experts forecast that if it clicks with the audiences, Thamma will perhaps touch somewhere between ₹100 and ₹120 crore over its lifetime gross. All this buzz right now, combined with Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's popularity and that this is Halloween season, could lend itself to a strong opening weekend. However, momentum will rely on word-of-mouth publicity, audience preferences toward the horror-comedy confluence, and competition from other releases.

Comparison to Other MHC Universe Hits

Thamma faces both opportunities and challenges when compared to Stree and Roohi. Although the earlier installments were successful due to novelty and a strong comedy-horror mix, audience expectations are now higher than before. If Thamma manages to entertain its audience with scares and laughter in equal parts, it can potentially join the ranks of the top-grossing films of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

It may never match the staggering heights that Stree reached but Thamma has the makings of a winning formula for the MHC Universe. On paper, the film has quite a modest budget and good box office projections, thus appearing to set Ayushmann Khurrana's film up to fit snugly within Maddock Entertainment's unique genre formula and entertain audiences with a taste for horror in their humor.