AUS Vs IND, 2Nd ODI: Virat Kohli Grinds Hard In Nets To Make Strong Statement In Adelaide (WATCH)

Team India's former captain and star batter Virat Kohli had an intense batting session in the nets ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. Kohli made his international comeback after seven months in the ODI series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

There was excitement and anticipation around Virat Kohli's return to international cricket as he donned the Indian jersey for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9. Following retirement from Test cricket in May this year, the 36-year-old did not play a single match for Team India, making his comeback in Perth a much-awaited moment for fans eager to see him back in action.

However, the eagerness and excitement were short-lived as Virat Kohli was dismissed for an 8-ball duck by an Australian pacer, Mitchell Starc, leaving fans and the Indian crowd at Perth Stadium disappointed.

Kohli Eager to make a Statement in Adelaide

Following his 8-ball duck in Perth, marking his disappointing return to international cricket, Virat Kohli will look to leave no stone unturned to make a strong statement in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. After arriving in Adelaide on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, Team India players, including Virat Kohli, had their first practice session ahead of the second ODI.

Kohli, who is known for his work ethic, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence, was seen grinding hard in the nets, focusing on timing, footwork, and shot selection to ensure a strong performance in Australia.

In a video posted by SACA (South Australia Cricket Association) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Virat Kohli was seen playing some trademark shots off throwdowns from Raghavendra Dwivedi and fielding coach T Dilip. The veteran batter also faced some backfoot deliveries to sharpen his technique ahead of the Adelaide ODI.

There's something about a Virat Kohli net session at Adelaide Oval...Just wait for the last short twitter/sgABe1qkGd

- SACA News (@SACAnews) October 21, 2025

Virat Kohli is under the radar of the selectors, as his form, consistency, and performance will be assessed in order to evaluate his readiness for the long-term ODI plans in build up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Kohli has not yet officially committed to play the marquee event, but he has earlier expressed his desire to feature in the prestigious tournament.

Virat Kohli has an Impressive Record in Adelaide

Virat Kohli will enter the second ODI in Adelaide with a lot of expectations and hopes from the fans and cricket enthusiasts, as he has an impressive record at the venue, having played multiple match-winning performances across formats against Australia.

In Tests, Kohli has amassed 527 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 52.70 in five matches. In ODIs, the star batter has played two matches and scored 122 runs, including a century, at an average of 61. In T20Is, Virat Kohli had only one outing against Australia at Adelaide Oval, but scored 90 runs.

Overall, Virat Kohli has amassed 739 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 61.58 in 8 matches. making Adelaide one of his most successful and cherished hunting grounds outside India.

Given his impressive record against Australia at Adelaide, Virat Kohli will look to make a strong statement with his bat and regain his rhythm as India aim to level the three-match ODI series.