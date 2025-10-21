From 33Rd To 8Th, Atiqa Delivers Overtaking Masterclass In IAME Karting

File photo of Atiqa Mir

Dubai- Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir staged a remarkable recovery drive after a sudden technical issue pushed her to back of the grid, climbing as many as 25 spots to finish a creditable eighth in round three of the IAME Karting Championship here.

The 10-year-old, who is the first Indian to be backed by Formula 1, passed a melee of karts from 33rd on the grid for a top-10 finish. Atiqa's determined effort came after her memorable win in the RMC Championship last week.

Starting the final second on the grid, the Akcel GP driver was the favourite to win again but disaster struck when her kart did not start on the formation lap due to a technical issue.

Atiqa was forced to start the race from the pit lane but that did not deter her steely spirit as she put up an overtaking exhibition.

“That felt like a win... I could have finished even higher but for a few unruly drivers. I was gutted obviously when my kart didn't start on the grid but I used that energy to move forward,” said Atiqa.