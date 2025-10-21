Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Early Box Office Tracker: Can Harshavardhan Rane Score A Hit?

Bollywoodhad its attention concentrated on Harshavardhan Rane's latest romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. With a soulful love story and the fresh pair of Rane and Sonam Bajwa, fans were eager to question whether the buzz around the film would reflect more in its early box office performance. Here's a detailed analysis of early trends, audience reactions, and whether truly Harshavardhan Rane is on to a mammoth hit.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Early Box Office Tracker

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had opened to over 1,200 screens across the country. Despite mid-budget competition, the film had scored a decent opening day occupancy of 45-50 percent, with evening shows slightly better than matinees. The major metros, which include Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, recorded a flourish in footfalls showing that the film could indeed have the heart of the audiences among the youths and romance lovers.

Weekend Collections: A Bright Beginning

As per the early reports, the film has allegedly done Rs 6-7 crore on the first day, and the first weekend is expected to go over Rs 20-22 crore. These do not indicate a blockbuster status; they showed hope for a medium-budget film. The growing fan following for Harshavardhan Rane, along with Sonam Bajwa's pan-Indian appeal, seems to have been greatly responsible for the turnout.

Audience's Reaction-Chemistry and Story Matter

The soul of the movie lies in the intense love story going on between Vikramaditya (Harshavardhan Rane) and Adaa (Sonam Bajwa). The early audience reactions appraised the chemistry between the lead pair and the emotional depth of the story. Social media has gone viral with various clips of the best moments, and word-of-mouth seems to be increasing the occupancy gradually through the mid-week.

Critical Perspective: Will It be Able to Maintain This?

The critics praised good performances but mentioned that there were certain slow patches in the films which might affect the long-term collections. Sustained footfalls are the need of the hour for Ek Deewane Ki-Deewaniyat to convert its early promise into a hit in the coming week, especially in a few smaller towns where word-of-mouth counts.