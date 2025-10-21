'A Lot Is Being Said': Director Sujeeth Denies Rift With They Call Him OG Producer Danayya

Recently, the director Sujeeth was in a speculation regarding the fact if he fell out with renowned producer of Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG Danayya or not. This rumor which set social media and entertainment portals on fire, indicated disputes, whether personal or creative between the two. Sujeeth has now stepped in to clear it out, thereby putting the last nail of speculation on these untrue statements.

Director Sujeeth Denies Rift With They Call Him OG Producer Danayya

"I haven't actually been able to concentrate on my work because so many rumors are being circulated on media that I share an estranged relationship with Danayya," he said to the media during his regular conference meeting. They blame film-making for misinterpreting these things. "We can have intense creative differences about the concept of making films, but that does not mean any of it is personal."

His Successful Collaboration With Danayya

In fact, the industry gave credit for their past famous projects from which this pair benefited in both critical success and monetary. So, really, seeing the same buzzing fanfare seems like a surprise both for the fans and for those in the industry. Sujeeth said that, while there are speculations, their strong professional bond still exists.

Creative Differences vs Personal Conflict

"Creative debates are part of filmmaking. Danayya has always supported my vision, and we both work toward making the best possible films. There is mutual respect and understanding between us, and that remains unchanged." This clears out the confusion, that professional discussions do happen and should not be confused with rifts or disputes.

Social Media Rumours added fuel to the Fire

According to industry watchers, these kinds of rumors tend to come about through fan-theories on social media without any factual basis. A fitting response to either fans or co-collaborators as he sets straight the professional status quo with Danayya, in fact this was meant to reassure all his fans.