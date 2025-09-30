Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNESCO's Conference Kicks Off In Barcelona

UNESCO's Conference Kicks Off In Barcelona


2025-09-30 05:09:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT 2025) has kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli participates in the event.

During the speeches, the significance of the three-day conference was emphasized, and its goals were outlined.

The discussions also covered the tasks ahead and the necessary steps to address emerging challenges.

An interesting concert program was presented afterward.

Within the framework of the conference, Minister Adil Karimli held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Serbia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The discussions focused on cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Adil Karimli also had a meeting with Gökhan Yazgı, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye.

As part of the conference, the "3rd High-Level Ministerial Dialogue of the Friends Group on Culture-Based Climate Action" was organized on September 29. Minister Adil Karimli gave a speech at this event.

MENAFN30092025000195011045ID1110129105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search