UNESCO's Conference Kicks Off In Barcelona
UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT 2025) has kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli participates in the event.
During the speeches, the significance of the three-day conference was emphasized, and its goals were outlined.
The discussions also covered the tasks ahead and the necessary steps to address emerging challenges.
An interesting concert program was presented afterward.
Within the framework of the conference, Minister Adil Karimli held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Serbia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The discussions focused on cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Minister Adil Karimli also had a meeting with Gökhan Yazgı, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye.
As part of the conference, the "3rd High-Level Ministerial Dialogue of the Friends Group on Culture-Based Climate Action" was organized on September 29. Minister Adil Karimli gave a speech at this event.
