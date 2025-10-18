Indian Army Soldier Saves 8-Month Old Through CPR Onboard Rajdhani Express

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) In a remarkable display of courage, skill, and presence of mind, Sepoy (Ambulance Assistant) Sunil of 456 Field Hospital saved the life of an eight-month-old infant who suffered a sudden medical emergency onboard the Rajdhani Express en-route to Dibrugarh.

At approximately 1630 hours on October 13, 2025, while travelling in the S4 compartment, an infant reportedly went into sudden respiratory distress and became unresponsive, triggering panic among passengers.

The child's mother, overwhelmed with shock, fainted, adding to the confusion in the compartment.

Amidst the chaos, Sepoy Sunil, who was returning from leave and happened to be in the same coach, quickly stepped in.

Demonstrating exceptional composure, he immediately assessed the child's condition, finding no pulse or respiration.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, he laid the child on a flat surface and initiated paediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using the two-finger chest compression technique combined with mouth-to-mouth breathing.

After about two cycles of CPR, the child began to show signs of life -- a moment of relief and hope for the distressed family and fellow passengers.

Without delay, Sepoy Sunil coordinated with train staff and the Railway Police to ensure the infant's further medical evacuation at Rangiya station for continued care.

This incident highlights the critical role of trained medical personnel, even outside of clinical settings.

"Sepoy Sunil's timely, professional, and selfless actions undoubtedly prevented a potential tragedy and brought reassurance to many aboard," a defence official said.

"He subsequently ensured coordination with train staff and Railway Police for the infant's further evacuation and medical management at Rangiya station," the official added.

Throughout the incident, Sepoy (Amb Asst) Sunil displayed exceptional medical proficiency, quick judgment, and a high sense of duty.