Trump Announces Tariffs on Foreign Films
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his plan to enforce a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States.
He argued that the American film sector has been "stolen" by other nations. Trump voiced his concerns via his social media network, Truth Social, stating, "Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby'."
Trump singled out California, criticizing its leadership and blaming it for suffering the most from international competition in the entertainment sector.
He directed his comments at the state’s administration, asserting that California, "with its weak and incompetent governor, has been particularly hard hit" by the influx of foreign-made films.
Los Angeles, the heart of California, is famously known as the base of Hollywood, the central hub of the American film and television industry.
Citing what he sees as a persistent and unresolved issue, Trump added, "Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States."
In addition to targeting the film industry, Trump also addressed the downturn of the U.S. furniture manufacturing sector.
He vowed to enforce significant tariffs on nations that do not produce furniture within American borders, aiming to bring back jobs to states like North Carolina.
In another Truth Social post, he stated, "In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, great again, I will be imposing substantial tariffs on any country that does not make its furniture in the United States."
Through these proposals, Trump reiterated his stance on prioritizing American-made goods and restoring domestic industries impacted by global trade.
He argued that the American film sector has been "stolen" by other nations. Trump voiced his concerns via his social media network, Truth Social, stating, "Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby'."
Trump singled out California, criticizing its leadership and blaming it for suffering the most from international competition in the entertainment sector.
He directed his comments at the state’s administration, asserting that California, "with its weak and incompetent governor, has been particularly hard hit" by the influx of foreign-made films.
Los Angeles, the heart of California, is famously known as the base of Hollywood, the central hub of the American film and television industry.
Citing what he sees as a persistent and unresolved issue, Trump added, "Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States."
In addition to targeting the film industry, Trump also addressed the downturn of the U.S. furniture manufacturing sector.
He vowed to enforce significant tariffs on nations that do not produce furniture within American borders, aiming to bring back jobs to states like North Carolina.
In another Truth Social post, he stated, "In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, great again, I will be imposing substantial tariffs on any country that does not make its furniture in the United States."
Through these proposals, Trump reiterated his stance on prioritizing American-made goods and restoring domestic industries impacted by global trade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment