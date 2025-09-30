Aishwarya Rai Dazzles In Manish Malhotra Outfit At Paris Fashion Week Netizens Say, 'No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous'
Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra in a post on Instagram stated,“@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ❤️Making a Powerful Androgynous Statement @lorealparis.”
Describing the look that featured intricate diamond embellishments, he stated,“The Indian sherwani-rooted in heritage menswear-through an androgynous couture lens , the custom made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality.”Also Read | Paris Agreement: 'Disorderly energy transition is derailing climate goals'
The designer ensemble features 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, layered diamond scallops cascade at the back and a diamond tassel drop. An expression of modern royalty and Indian heritage, the attire exudes grandeur and excellence with its fine embroideries and is a couture statement, Manish Malhotra said.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Padma Shri recipient, was accompanied by her constant travel partner-her daughter Aaradhya.Also Read | Meet lawyers fighting Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights case Social media reaction
The designer attire received mixed reactions online while some praised the look and appeal, others found it boring.
A user wrote,“Aishwarya is looking gorgeous on the ramp this evening 😍.”
Another user remarked,“She's gorgeous, why are her clothes boring?”
A third user replied,“You put a sherwani on the world's most beautiful woman and it looked awful on her.”
A fourth comment read,“Every 6-8 months Aish casually comes out of hibernation, DESTROYS us muggles with her effortless beauty and aura, reminds the world that NO ONE will EVER match her. EVER.”
A fifth user stated,“If this doesn't break the internet, I don't know what will. Unmatchable superstar aura. No wonder the Bachchan's are jealous of her lol.”Also Read | Bollywood vs deepfake: Not just Aishwarya Rai, Rashmika and more who fell victim
A sixth user said,“The walk!!!! THE AISHWARYA RAI!!! (Not very sure about the outfit though, it's almost good. She can make everything look good! )”
A seventh user wrote,“Finally, she ditched the curtain outfits!!”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment