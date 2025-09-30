Aishwarya Rai Dazzles In Manish Malhotra Outfit At Paris Fashion Week Netizens Say, 'No Wonder Bachchans Are Jealous'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a“Powerful Statement” at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old brand ambassador of the global beauty brand L'Oréal made heads turn with her signature red lips in Manish Malhotra custom attire as she confidently walked the ramp on September 29.

Manish Malhotra describes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attire

Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra in a post on Instagram stated,“@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ❤️Making a Powerful Androgynous Statement @lorealparis.”

Describing the look that featured intricate diamond embellishments, he stated,“The Indian sherwani-rooted in heritage menswear-through an androgynous couture lens , the custom made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality.”

The designer ensemble features 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, layered diamond scallops cascade at the back and a diamond tassel drop. An expression of modern royalty and Indian heritage, the attire exudes grandeur and excellence with its fine embroideries and is a couture statement, Manish Malhotra said.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Padma Shri recipient, was accompanied by her constant travel partner-her daughter Aaradhya.

The designer attire received mixed reactions online while some praised the look and appeal, others found it boring.

A user wrote,“Aishwarya is looking gorgeous on the ramp this evening 😍.”

Another user remarked,“She's gorgeous, why are her clothes boring?”

A third user replied,“You put a sherwani on the world's most beautiful woman and it looked awful on her.”

A fourth comment read,“Every 6-8 months Aish casually comes out of hibernation, DESTROYS us muggles with her effortless beauty and aura, reminds the world that NO ONE will EVER match her. EVER.”

A fifth user stated,“If this doesn't break the internet, I don't know what will. Unmatchable superstar aura. No wonder the Bachchan's are jealous of her lol.”

A sixth user said,“The walk!!!! THE AISHWARYA RAI!!! (Not very sure about the outfit though, it's almost good. She can make everything look good! )”

A seventh user wrote,“Finally, she ditched the curtain outfits!!”