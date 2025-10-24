No Jordanian Troops Will Be Deployed To Gaza, Says Government

MENAFN - Amman Net) Government Communications Minister Dr. Mohammad Al-Momani stated that there is no governmental plan to issue a general pardon, emphasizing that any general pardon must be carefully considered before implementation.

During his appearance on the TV program 60 Minutes on Jordanian Television, Al-Momani said the government respects all opinions regarding the time system, confirming that the use of both summer and winter time will continue under the current arrangement.

He also confirmed that no Jordanian forces will be sent to Gaza, adding:“Our support regarding Gaza focuses on stopping the war, delivering aid, pursuing a political process with a horizon, and initiating reconstruction.”

He further stated:“We will not have any military role in the West Bank or Gaza Strip.”

Economic Front

On the economic front, Al-Momani noted that the economic challenge is a major one for the government, but stressed that the government is addressing it courageously to improve citizens' social and living standards.

He highlighted that growth rates, foreign investments, and increased foreign reserves are positive indicators, reflecting a favorable trajectory for Jordan that contributes to generating job opportunities for job seekers.

Al-Momani pointed out that the majority of genuine new job opportunities in the Jordanian labor market are in the private sector, emphasizing that the government is tackling economic challenges while making the right decisions and fostering genuine partnerships with the private sector.

The minister noted the government's satisfaction with the positive feedback from the private sector regarding its efforts to solve problems and challenges.

Al-Momani added that direct engagement with local communities is a good approach, learned from His Majesty the King and the Crown Prince. A field team follows up on provincial areas before the Prime Minister's visits to institutionalize these visits and track outcomes for informed decision-making.

He clarified that these visits complement, rather than replace, the work of ministries and other institutions.

The minister stated that the government will begin new provincial sessions at the start of next year, while reviewing visits conducted in 11 provinces since the beginning of the current year.

Al-Momani confirmed that the government has taken over 200 economic decisions, most of which have a tangible impact on citizens, aiming to alleviate their burdens.

He also stated that the government does not plan to extend the period before implementing the decision to stop importing certain types of vehicles that do not meet Jordanian standards into free zones at the beginning of next month, to ensure public safety.

Regarding the energy sector, Al-Momani said the situation is proceeding well and that Jordan has the capacity to handle alternatives in case of emergencies. He added that Jordan is ready for electricity interconnection with Syria and Lebanon if the systems and networks there are prepared.

Al-Momani concluded by noting that the government continues to update and develop digital services to make citizens' lives easier