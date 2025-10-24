403
Qatar Partakes In Panel Discussion On Quantifying South-South Co-Operation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the third panel discussion on quantifying South-South co-operation, held on the occasion of the South-South Co-operation Forum, which is organised by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), with the participation of high-level representatives of countries and international and regional organisations.
Qatar's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz al-Suwaidi represented the country in the panel discussion. Al-Suwaidi said that Qatar's journey began with a shared vision aimed at highlighting the contributions of countries from the South, which led to the establishment of the UN Framework to Measure South-South Co-operation, a framework developed by countries from the South and welcomed by the UN Statistical Commission in 2022. She added that two major regional meetings contributed to advancing this work, the first in Brazil in 2023, and the second hosted by Qatar in June 2024.
She emphasised that shared data is not merely a technical tool, but a strategic asset for achieving development, noting that Qatar is participating as a leading country in a global project led by UNCTAD and the UN regional commissions to test the UN framework, which enables countries to collect and report data in line with their national priorities, while contributing to highlighting the role of South-South co-operation in advancing sustainable development.
The Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva added that this commitment stems from the Qatar National Vision 2030, which places international co-operation and solidarity at the heart of sustainable development. She considered South-South partnerships a key focus of Qatar's development strategy.
Lack of data has long prevented adequate representation of the contributions of countries from the South, she said, explaining that the new UN framework will help highlight these contributions to supporting sustainable development, particularly through the sustainable development goals (SDGs) indicator (17-3-1), which measures financial flows. The framework accommodates all forms of co-operation, both financial and non-financial.
The Doha meeting, which brought together 66 developing economies, confirmed that the UN framework represents a milestone, but at the same time emphasised the need to expand support for national data systems, especially in countries with limited capacity. Al-Suwaidi said, while noting that national ownership remains a fundamental pillar of sustainability.
In this context, al-Suwaidi welcomed the Seville Practitioners' Network and commended UNCTAD's initiative to launch the South-South data exchange fund, emphasising the importance of adequately and sustainably funding this effort beyond 2030. She added that the Doha meeting concluded with three key messages, including emphasising that co-operation is the greatest strength of the countries of the South, which calls for closer co-ordination between national statistical offices, ministries, and international co-operation agencies, in addition to calling on UNCTAD to develop standardised tools, support national data systems, and facilitate reporting processes.
The meeting emphasised that inclusiveness must be the compass guiding our joint work, through the establishment of a regular platform for consultation and exchange of views on concepts, methodologies, and techniques for data measurement, in line with the principles of sovereignty, equality, mutual benefit, and diversity. Discussions also highlighted that innovation is a fundamental pillar in developing shared data platforms that can play a pivotal role in enhancing knowledge sharing.
Al-Suwaidi welcomed UNCTAD's collaboration with the South-South Galaxy programme, managed by the UN Office for South-South Co-operation, as a mechanism that enables the exchange of expertise and innovation of solutions through open-source tools, standardised formats, and shared resources.
She stressed that South-South co-operation must be based on reliable data and field case studies, noting that five countries have submitted their initial data to UNCTAD, while Qatar looks forward to integrating its data into the UN framework, thus strengthening the common development narrative of the countries of the South.
She emphasised that Qatar's hosting and participation in these meetings, from Doha to Seville and Geneva, represents both an honour and a responsibility, reiterating the country's commitment to continuing joint work with partners to ensure that every initiative of solidarity, knowledge exchange, and investment in shared prosperity is recognised and its impact clearly highlighted.
The Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva encouraged countries to collect their shared data on South-South co-operation, given its importance in strengthening shared voices and enabling countries to manage their co-operation in a manner supported by evidence and trust Co-operation Forum UNCTAD
