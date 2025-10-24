UAE: Fit, Young Adults May Have Hidden Heart Issues, Doctors Say

The sudden death of 18-year-old student Vaishnav Krishnakumar in Dubai this week has left many families and medical professionals heartbroken. Many are questioning how such tragedies could happen to young, seemingly healthy individuals.

Doctors said that while such cases are rare, there has been a rise in cardiac arrests among young adults due to a mix of stress, lifestyle habits, and unrecognised heart conditions.

Modern habits add to strainRecommended For You

Doctors said that stress, anxiety and lack of sleep is a dangerous trio. Dr Younes Altaia, consultant cardiologist at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said that anxiety and disturbed sleep patterns are increasingly affecting young hearts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Chronic anxiety is commonly associated with poor sleep patterns, which can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease,” he said.“Irregular sleep, even more than poor-quality sleep, has been linked to higher oxidative stress, weaker blood vessel function, and poor blood pressure control.”

In simpler terms, the doctor said that when the body's rest cycle is disrupted, the heart works harder, blood pressure fluctuates, and stress levels rise and all of which can quietly damage the heart over time.

Dr Altaia also warned that excessive caffeine, energy drinks, gym supplements, and vaping are playing a worrying role.

“Many pre-workout and energy drinks contain high levels of caffeine and stimulants. These can cause palpitations and irregular heartbeats, especially when combined with exercise,” he said.“Mixing them with alcohol makes things worse, increasing the risk of cardiac events.”

He added that nicotine from e-cigarettes or vapes can cause changes in blood vessel and heart function, reducing stamina and increasing stress on the cardiovascular system.

Why it's happening more

Dr Usair Ansari, specialist cardiologist at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens, said that today's fast-paced lifestyle is taking a quiet toll.

“Sedentary habits, poor diet, obesity, and undiagnosed heart conditions can all increase risk,” he said.“Excessive stress, lack of sleep, and stimulants like energy drinks add more strain on the heart.”

He added that in some rare cases, viral infections or inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) may trigger cardiac complications, even in fit young people.“These incidents remind us how important regular check-ups are - ECGs and heart screenings can sometimes detect risks early.”

Warning signs

Doctors say that early warning symptoms should never be ignored. "Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, pain radiating to the arm, neck, or jaw, nausea, or feeling lightheaded can all be signs,” said Dr Altaia.

“Sometimes young people feel tired or anxious and brush it off, but it could be the body's way of asking for help.”

Women may experience different symptoms, such as fatigue, indigestion, or back pain, making awareness even more important.

What to do if someone collapses

Dr Ansari emphasised that quick action can save lives.

“If someone collapses and doesn't respond, check for breathing and pulse. If absent, call emergency services and start CPR immediately, push hard and fast in the center of the chest at about 100 to 120 compressions a minute,” he said.

“If there's an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) nearby, use it. Follow the device's instructions and deliver a shock if advised. These few minutes can make all the difference.”

'Listen to your body'

Doctors urge young people and parents not to panic but to pay attention to lifestyle, rest, and warning signs.

“Cardiac arrests among youth are uncommon, but they remind us that good sleep, stress management, and regular heart checks are essential, no matter how young or fit we are,” said Dr Altaia.