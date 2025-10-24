New Livestream Explains How To Use Medicare Advantage In Panama - With Zero Out-Of-Pocket Costs

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama – October 24, 2025 - Panama Relocation Tours will host a special livestream to explain how to have zero out-of-pocket expense when you use Medicare Advantage plans at MiniMed Hospital and its 14 affiliated clinics through a new direct billing program.If you've ever worried about having to prepay thousands of dollars for medical care in Panama before being reimbursed by your insurance, we have fantastic news for you!On Wednesday, October 29th, join Jackie Lange, founder of Panama Relocation Tours, for a special livestream where you'll learn how to use your Medicare Advantage and other U.S and Canadian insurance in Panama - with ZERO out-of-pocket costs through a new direct billing program at MiniMed Hospital and its 14 affiliated clinics (more clinics coming soon).



This is a major breakthrough for retirees and expats!

A representative from the direct billing company and MiniMed will join Jackie to explain:

✅ How the direct billing system works at MiniMed Hospital and clinics

✅ How to use Medicare Advantage for urgent or emergency care

✅ Which other U.S. and Canadian insurances are accepted

✅ How to pre-register online for free

✅ What's covered (hint: it's more than you think!)

✅ How to switch from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan that includes international coverage



Why This Matters

Unlike Panama-based insurance, Medicare Advantage has no age limits and no exclusions for pre-existing conditions.

And now, you don't need to pay upfront and wait for reimbursement - direct billing takes care of everything.

Jackie Lange shares,“For years, I've been working to make direct billing possible in Panama. Now, thanks to MiniMed Hospital and their billing partner, expats can finally use their Medicare Advantage and U.S. insurance without paying out of pocket. This is a huge step forward for retirees in Panama.”



Livestream Details

Topic: How to Use Medicare Advantage in Panama - with Direct Billing at MiniMed Hospital

Host: Jackie Lange, Founder of Panama Relocation Tours

Guests: MiniMed Hospital & Direct Billing Company Representatives

When: Wednesday, October 29th

Time: 2 PM Central | 3 PM Eastern | 1 PM Mountain | 12 PM Pacific

👉 WATCH HERE at the appropriate time

No registration is required. There will be time for your questions about direct billing. A replay will be available. ​​



Need Help Choosing the Right Medicare Advantage Plan?

Contact one of these trusted experts who specialize in coverage for expats living in Panama:

Wes Chapman

🌐 FortendeHealth

📞 800-984-2102 or 1-603-252-7340

📧...



Jeff Goble

🌐 WorldwideEmergencyCoverage

📱 (916) 601-7128 (Call/Text/WhatsApp/Signal)

📧...



Jeff Eicher

🌐 HealthCoverageOverseas

📱 +1-407-620-8065 (U.S. number, also on WhatsApp)

📧...



About Panama Relocation Tours

Since 2010, Panama Relocation Tours has helped thousands of people relocate to Panama the right way through all-inclusive group tours, private customized tours, and the Online Panama Relocation Guide.

Join us for this game-changing livestream and learn how to access world-class healthcare in Panama - with zero out-of-pocket expense!

👉 Click Here to Watch Live on October 29th @ 2 PM Central.

Bring your questions about direct billing. A replay will be available.