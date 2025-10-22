Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 22

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 22, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currency went up, while 44 currencies dropped compared to October 21. The official rate for $1 is 569,895 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,927 rials. On October 21, the euro was priced at 665,697 rials.

Currency Rial on October 22 Rial on October 21 1 US dollar USD 569,895 571,101 1 British pound GBP 762,981 766,523 1 Swiss franc CHF 716,750 721,238 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,507 60,674 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,735 56,856 1 Danish krone DKK 88,619 89,128 1 Indian rupee INR 6,477 6,497 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,179 155,507 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,860,613 1,867,109 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,735 202,354 100 Japanese yen JPY 375,579 379,258 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,338 73,521 1 Omani rial OMR 1,481,680 1,484,330 1 Canadian dollar CAD 406,702 407,038 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 327,425 328,425 1 South African rand ZAR 32,766 33,122 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,580 13,613 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,004 7,064 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,565 156,896 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,581 43,584 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 370,317 372,158 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,972 152,294 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,515,678 1,518,886 1 Singapore dollar SGD 439,214 441,611 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 467,157 468,258 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,805 18,855 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 404,605 405,878 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,946 105,182 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,036 80,211 100 Thai baht THB 1,736,678 1,754,026 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,797 135,127 1,000 South Korean won KRW 398,333 402,077 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 803,801 805,502 1 euro EUR 661,927 665,697 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,797 106,096 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,448 210,636 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,326 34,501 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,581 8,590 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 167,361 167,702 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,217 335,934 100 Philippine pesos PHP 978,105 981,495 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,143 62,075 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,474 163,282 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,764 2,781

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 840,877 rials and $1 costs 723,964 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,386 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,878 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.