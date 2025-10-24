Dubai: Meet Father Who Taught Kids Carpentry, Metalwork From Age 5

An Emirati father of five began teaching his children handicrafts after they age of five.

Instead of playing with toys, these children used nails, hammers, and wood carving machines to make their first chairs from iron and wood. From such an early start, the children learned patience, focus, and precision. They discovered the joy of creating things with their hands and the satisfaction of accomplishment.

Ghanem Abdullah Al Muhairi told Khaleej Times: "From the age of five, I taught them how to use wood carving machines and presented them as toys for them to use as a fun activity."

AlMuhairi, a father of four boys and a girl, explained that he chose to teach his children from a young age because children are naturally curious and eager to try everything.

He added: "The idea of ​​teaching children handicrafts is not just for entertainment, but to instill values ​​of self-reliance, patience, and teamwork." Al Muhairi learned these skills from his father, who taught him self-reliance, and is now passing them on to his children, including his daughter.

He also noted that the children, during their first practical experience, were very excited to try out all the skills and continued to learn various crafts, such as basic carpentry and light metalwork.

He explained that he always prioritises their safety by guiding and educating them, making them aware of potential risks, and being constantly by their side.

AlMuhairi runs the 'klna rban' Instagram account, which means 'We Are All Captains', and highlights these practical activities. As an educational and community platform, the account focuses on the role of the family, particularly the father, who serves as "captain" in leading his family.

The account aims to build a strong, balanced Emirati generation by instilling national values and life skills in children through practical activities and real-life learning experiences.

Videos posted there show crafts and practical activities that children can learn and practice, such as assembling sinks, repairing tables and chairs, building small fountains, performing light carpentry and blacksmithing at home, and car maintenance skills like changing tires, checking oil, and cleaning the engine.

They aim to promote teamwork, develop life skills, and connect children to the values ​​of hard work and creativity, while strengthening their Emirati identity through an educational model that combines education, leadership, and national service.

AlMuhairi noted that people's reactions to the videos were overwhelmingly positive, praising how children spend their time on productive tasks instead of playing video games.

AlMuhairi emphasised that crafts help children focus, calm down, and develop discipline. They also teach patience, creativity in problem-solving, and the joy of accomplishing tasks. He highlighted the importance of balancing technology with practical skills and of allocating time to guide his children in using devices productively and avoiding wasted time.

From hobby to initiative

Later, he expanded his teaching to include workshops for other children aged 10 to 18. He held these workshops at his home after preparing the living room for training, with around 90 participants. What impressed him most was the children's joy in applying what they learned at home. He now intends to open a permanent centre to teach traditional Emirati crafts in a modern way.

Workshops held by him include teaching electricity, door and sprinkler repair, plumbing, agriculture, water tanks, and pumps.