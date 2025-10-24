403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Calls For Full Adherence To All Conventions On Disarmament
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has stressed the importance of full and complete implementation of all international conventions and treaties related to the prohibition and disarmament of weapons of mass destruction of all kinds, to maintain the safety of future generations and protect the planet.
This came in a statement delivered by Ahmed Abdullah al-Obaidly, a member of the Qatari delegation participating in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, before the First Committee of the General Assembly during its 80th session, on the item entitled 'Other Weapons of Mass Destruction', at the UN Headquarters in New York.
Al-Obaidly explained at the beginning of the statement that the existence and use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, threatens the security of states and the safety of peoples and violates fundamental human rights, foremost among which is the right to life.
He noted that this danger increases with the possibility of non-state actors obtaining these weapons and their means of delivery. He pointed out that Qatar, at the national level, continues to develop and update national legislation related to weapons of mass destruction, in line with its obligations under the international conventions to which it has acceded.
He explained that Qatar co-operates closely with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and is working to strengthen its role in supporting the implementation of the convention. He added that Qatar is currently hosting the 12th Annual Meeting of Representatives of the Chemical Industry and National Authorities of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, from Oct 21 to 24 in Doha, with the aim of enhancing co-operation between the chemical industry and national authorities to support the full and effective implementation of the convention.
He expressed Qatar's welcome to the adoption by the Executive Council of the OPCW, at its 110th session, of the resolution entitled "The Accelerated Destruction of Any Remaining Chemical Weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic," which was adopted by consensus among Member States.
He said that Qatar, as the state representing the interests of Syria within the OPCW, had submitted the draft resolution to the Executive Council in support of the international community's efforts to eliminate any remnants of chemical weapons and promote constructive cooperation between States Parties and the OPCW.
The resolution was co-sponsored by more than 50 countries. The statement indicated that Qatar, in support of regional efforts to exchange knowledge and raise awareness of the importance of disarmament, organized and hosted three sessions of the Arab Forum on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation, the last of which was held in Doha from June 4 to 6, 2024.
Al-Obaidly said that Qatar hosted a regional training course for national focal points on the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention at the UN House in Doha in 2024, with the aim of enhancing the implementation of the Convention and exchanging information and expertise between national focal points and stakeholders in the Middle East and North Africa of weapons of mass destruction Ahmed Abdullah al-Obaidly UN General Assembly Other Weapons of Mass Destruction
This came in a statement delivered by Ahmed Abdullah al-Obaidly, a member of the Qatari delegation participating in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, before the First Committee of the General Assembly during its 80th session, on the item entitled 'Other Weapons of Mass Destruction', at the UN Headquarters in New York.
Al-Obaidly explained at the beginning of the statement that the existence and use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, threatens the security of states and the safety of peoples and violates fundamental human rights, foremost among which is the right to life.
He noted that this danger increases with the possibility of non-state actors obtaining these weapons and their means of delivery. He pointed out that Qatar, at the national level, continues to develop and update national legislation related to weapons of mass destruction, in line with its obligations under the international conventions to which it has acceded.
He explained that Qatar co-operates closely with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and is working to strengthen its role in supporting the implementation of the convention. He added that Qatar is currently hosting the 12th Annual Meeting of Representatives of the Chemical Industry and National Authorities of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, from Oct 21 to 24 in Doha, with the aim of enhancing co-operation between the chemical industry and national authorities to support the full and effective implementation of the convention.
He expressed Qatar's welcome to the adoption by the Executive Council of the OPCW, at its 110th session, of the resolution entitled "The Accelerated Destruction of Any Remaining Chemical Weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic," which was adopted by consensus among Member States.
He said that Qatar, as the state representing the interests of Syria within the OPCW, had submitted the draft resolution to the Executive Council in support of the international community's efforts to eliminate any remnants of chemical weapons and promote constructive cooperation between States Parties and the OPCW.
The resolution was co-sponsored by more than 50 countries. The statement indicated that Qatar, in support of regional efforts to exchange knowledge and raise awareness of the importance of disarmament, organized and hosted three sessions of the Arab Forum on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation, the last of which was held in Doha from June 4 to 6, 2024.
Al-Obaidly said that Qatar hosted a regional training course for national focal points on the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention at the UN House in Doha in 2024, with the aim of enhancing the implementation of the Convention and exchanging information and expertise between national focal points and stakeholders in the Middle East and North Africa of weapons of mass destruction Ahmed Abdullah al-Obaidly UN General Assembly Other Weapons of Mass Destruction
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment