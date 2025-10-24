403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dozens Of Pilot Whales Die After Stranding In New Zealand
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) More than two dozen pilot whales have died after becoming stranded on a remote beach in New Zealand.
A group of 29 whales was discovered on Monday at Twilight Beach near the northern tip of the country's North Island.
The department of conservation decided against a rescue operation due to the remote location of the stranding, the condition of the animals and tidal factors, it said in a statement.
The Northern Advocate reported yesterday that 27 of the whales have since died. The department of conservation said a rahui, or a Maori spiritual ban, was put in place to allow for cultural recovery and biohazard clean-up.
A group of 29 whales was discovered on Monday at Twilight Beach near the northern tip of the country's North Island.
The department of conservation decided against a rescue operation due to the remote location of the stranding, the condition of the animals and tidal factors, it said in a statement.
The Northern Advocate reported yesterday that 27 of the whales have since died. The department of conservation said a rahui, or a Maori spiritual ban, was put in place to allow for cultural recovery and biohazard clean-up.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment