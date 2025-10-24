403
Oropouche Virus Disease Reported Across Seven Panama Regions
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Since the first cases of Oropouche virus disease (OROV) were detected in Panama at the end of 2024 and the beginning of this year, a total of 613 confirmed cases have been reported across seven regions in Panama during 2025.
According to Panama's health ministry, OROV crossed the southern border from Colombia and is now found in Panamá Metro, Los Santos, Herrera, Panamá Norte, Veraguas, Panamá Oeste, Coclé, Darién, and Panamá Este (East Panama).
This disease is primarily spread by the bites of infected biting midges (small flies) and mosquitoes.
The Ministry of Health recommends that residents living in areas with active virus transmission use repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and install mosquito nets or wire mesh on doors and windows. They are also urged to avoid traveling to areas with active virus transmission.
Blas Armién, national head of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, explained in a media release on October 22, 2025,“Of the 15 health regions, at least seven have identified the circulation of OROV in the human population.”
Armién added the most common symptoms of Oropouche include sudden onset of high fever, intense headache with photophobia, muscle and joint pain, and, in some cases, skin rashes (exanthemas).
In this regard, Armién warned that infection during the first trimester of pregnancy can cause genetic alterations in the fetus, such as hydrocephalus. He also emphasized the importance of attending prenatal checkups, as a case of vertical transmission (from mother to child) has been reported in Panama.
Regarding neurological disorders, he mentioned that cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome and flaccid paralysis may occur.
Because it presents symptoms similar to those of dengue, a specific diagnostic algorithm is used to distinguish the two diseases.
To alert international travelers of this health risk, the U.S. CDC reissued a Level 1 – Practice Usual Precautions, Travel Health Notice in September 2025. The CDC has included countries such as Brazil and Cuba in this warning.
The CDC says, given the limited information on the risk of possible spread through sex, including the unknown of whether the virus may be present in vaginal fluid, travelers and their partners concerned about possible sexual transmission of Oropouche virus can consider using condoms or not having sex during travel and for 6 weeks after returning from travel.
As of late October 2025, no preventive vaccines targeting OROV are available.
