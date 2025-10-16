Crypto Custody And LUKSO Foundation Partner To Deliver Institutional-Grade Staking

Secure, high-performance staking now available for custody clients across LUKSO's blockchain network for creators

Crypto.com, one of the world's leading digital asset platforms, has partnered with the LUKSO Foundation and GlobalStake to deliver Trading, Custody, and Staking solutions for LUKSO, an emerging Layer 1 blockchain designed to power the New Creative Economies. Through this collaboration, Custody clients now have seamless access to secure, institutional-grade staking infrastructure operated by GlobalStake, supporting the growth, decentralization, and resilience of the LUKSO network. As part of this initiative, clients can stake LUKSO (LYX) assets directly through trusted platform while benefiting from GlobalStake's bare-metal, SOC 2 Type II-certified validator infrastructure, purpose-built for high-performance staking at scale.

A Purpose-Built Partnership for Institutional Adoption

This collaboration addresses the needs of fund managers, exchanges, and enterprise allocators who demand operational excellence and compliance-ready solutions for emerging digital assets. By combining regulated custody and trading platform, GlobalStake's independent staking infrastructure, and LUKSO 's protocol stewardship, the partnership creates an end-to-end staking solution aligned with institutional requirements.

Together, the three organizations are committed to supporting LUKSO's decentralized security while delivering a user experience that preserves control, optimizes yield, and meets the highest standards of governance.

Key features for Custody clients staking LUKSO



Secure Bare-Metal Infrastructure: GlobalStake operates its own physical servers in Tier 4/5 data centers worldwide, ensuring decentralization and minimizing cloud-based security risk.

Regulatory Alignment & Audit-Ready Reporting: Clients benefit from SOC 2 Type II controls and MG Stover-powered staking reports, simplifying fund audits, NAV calculations, and compliance workflows.

Integrated Custody: Staking LUKSO directly from Custody accounts without additional operational lift or third-party transfers.

Enhanced Rewards and Transparent Economics: Competitive fee structures and optimized validator performance help clients maximize returns with full visibility into reward generation and distribution.

Sustainability by Default: All GlobalStake operations are 100% carbon-negative, aligning with ESG mandates of institutional investors and reinforcing the positive impact of the LUKSO ecosystem. Aligned with the LUKSO Foundation: This partnership supports LUKSO's long-term mission to power the New Creative Economies through robust network security and decentralized validator participation.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain network designed to power the New Creative Economies. Founded by Ethereum pioneer, Fabian Vogelsteller, LUKSO introduces innovative standards for identity, digital ownership, and creative applications. For more information, users can visit

About

Founded in 2016, is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Their vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Users can learn more at

About GlobalStake

GlobalStake is the premier non-custodial institutional staking platform, delivering SOC 2 Type II-certified staking services via its proprietary bare-metal infrastructure. With validator coverage across 40+ proof-of-stake networks, GlobalStake enables secure, decentralized, and environmentally responsible staking for leading custodians, wallets, exchanges, and ETF issuers. For more information, users can visit globalstake.io.

