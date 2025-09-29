Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel breaks truce agreement by attacking southern Lebanon

2025-09-29 09:59:31
(MENAFN) Lebanese media stated that the truce has been in place since November 2024 was violated again on Sunday when Israeli military aircrafts fired multiple airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The state-news agency stated that the attacks targeted the area in Nabatieh spanning the outskirts of the Midane plain, Kafr Rumman, and Jarmaq.

Although videos on social media showed clouds of smoke, there is currently no details on injuries or the extent of the damage.

According to a news agency, an Israeli drone attack targeted a residence in the town of Houmine al-Fawqa in Nabatieh.

The transboundary fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, which started in October 2023, escalated into a full-scale Israeli attack by September 2024. This fight, resulting in over 4,000 deaths and roughly 17,000 injuries, was finally concluded with a truce in November 2024.

Israel was required to fully back out from southern Lebanon by January 2025 under the ceasefire agreement. However, it has only done a partial withdrawal and still operates army outposts at five border locations.

