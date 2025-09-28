India, U.S. Set to Resume Trade Negotiations
(MENAFN) India’s federal commerce ministry announced on Friday that trade negotiations with the United States will continue, aiming for a swift resolution of the ongoing agreement discussions.
The update followed Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to the U.S. from September 22 to 24, during which he engaged with top American officials, including Jamieson Greer, U.S. trade representative, and Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador-designate to India.
Beyond government talks on bilateral trade, the Indian delegation also met with prominent U.S.-based businesses and investors to explore ways to boost trade and investment ties between the two nations.
Since March, India and the U.S. have been locked in negotiations over trade and tariff disputes. The tension escalated after Washington imposed a 50 percent tariff on India—25 percent reflecting existing high tariffs and an additional 25 percent penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.
India has firmly opposed these measures, labeling the tariffs as "unjustified" and "unreasonable."
The update followed Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to the U.S. from September 22 to 24, during which he engaged with top American officials, including Jamieson Greer, U.S. trade representative, and Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador-designate to India.
Beyond government talks on bilateral trade, the Indian delegation also met with prominent U.S.-based businesses and investors to explore ways to boost trade and investment ties between the two nations.
Since March, India and the U.S. have been locked in negotiations over trade and tariff disputes. The tension escalated after Washington imposed a 50 percent tariff on India—25 percent reflecting existing high tariffs and an additional 25 percent penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.
India has firmly opposed these measures, labeling the tariffs as "unjustified" and "unreasonable."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment