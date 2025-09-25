Baku Hosts Azerbaijan & Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku is currently hosting the Azerbaijan & Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and international experts to discuss the future of renewable energy in the region, Azernews reports.

The event features keynote addresses from Florian Kitt, Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank Group; Omar Tsereteli, Deputy Head of Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Sources Department; Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Sources Agency; and Elchin Tarquluyev, Solar and Wind Energy Specialist at “SOCAR Green.” Other representatives of major energy companies are also participating.

The discussions focus on accelerating the energy transition in Azerbaijan and Central Asia, shaping policies, attracting investment, and strengthening regional cooperation. Delegates are also examining Azerbaijan's national energy strategy leading up to 2050, alongside the growing role of“SOCAR Green” in advancing renewable energy projects across the region.

The Green Energy Week is expected to serve as a platform for fostering cross-border collaboration and mobilizing resources to meet ambitious climate and sustainability goals.