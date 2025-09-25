Baku Hosts Azerbaijan & Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025
Baku is currently hosting the Azerbaijan & Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and international experts to discuss the future of renewable energy in the region, Azernews reports.
The event features keynote addresses from Florian Kitt, Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank Group; Omar Tsereteli, Deputy Head of Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Sources Department; Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Sources Agency; and Elchin Tarquluyev, Solar and Wind Energy Specialist at “SOCAR Green.” Other representatives of major energy companies are also participating.
The discussions focus on accelerating the energy transition in Azerbaijan and Central Asia, shaping policies, attracting investment, and strengthening regional cooperation. Delegates are also examining Azerbaijan's national energy strategy leading up to 2050, alongside the growing role of“SOCAR Green” in advancing renewable energy projects across the region.
The Green Energy Week is expected to serve as a platform for fostering cross-border collaboration and mobilizing resources to meet ambitious climate and sustainability goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment