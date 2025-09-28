Foreign minister of India urges for renewal in international ties
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, S. Jaishankar, the foreign minister of India, stated that the idea of countries working together is being challenged, and countries in the Global South must unite more effectively to push back against multilateralism.
Addressing the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries at the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Jaishankar urged for a collective endeavor to overhaul international facilities like the UN.
The foreign minister stated” the very concept of multilateralism is under attack.” He also said “international organizations are being rendered ineffective or starved of resources. The building blocks of the contemporary order are starting to come apart. And the cost of delaying much needed reforms is today starkly visible.”
“It is natural that the Global South turns to multilateralism for solutions,” he added given these conditions.
Jaishankar has previously expressed similar worries, noting that there are "strong sentiments" in the Global South concerning the injustice of the present international order.
