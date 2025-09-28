IPC Reinstates Full Membership Rights to Belarus, Russia
(MENAFN) At the 2025 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly held in Seoul, South Korea, a decisive vote reinstated full membership rights to the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of Belarus and Russia.
Previously, both NPC Belarus and NPC Russia faced partial suspensions following the 2023 assembly due to violations of IPC’s constitutional membership rules. Saturday’s vote reversed these measures, restoring their complete privileges and status within the IPC.
The General Assembly, composed of National Paralympic Committees, International Federations, and International Organizations of Sport for the Disabled, first rejected a motion to fully suspend NPC Russia with 111 votes against, 55 in favor, and 11 abstentions. It also voted down a motion to partially suspend NPC Russia, with 91 against, 77 supporting, and 8 abstentions.
Similarly, the assembly voted against fully suspending NPC Belarus by 119 to 48, with 9 abstentions, and against partially suspending it by 103 to 63, with 10 abstentions. Passing any motion required a majority of over 50 percent plus one of votes cast.
The IPC confirmed it will collaborate closely with Belarus and Russia to finalize the practical steps needed for their prompt reinstatement.
