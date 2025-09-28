Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IPC Reinstates Full Membership Rights to Belarus, Russia

IPC Reinstates Full Membership Rights to Belarus, Russia


2025-09-28 03:27:35
(MENAFN) At the 2025 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly held in Seoul, South Korea, a decisive vote reinstated full membership rights to the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of Belarus and Russia.

Previously, both NPC Belarus and NPC Russia faced partial suspensions following the 2023 assembly due to violations of IPC’s constitutional membership rules. Saturday’s vote reversed these measures, restoring their complete privileges and status within the IPC.

The General Assembly, composed of National Paralympic Committees, International Federations, and International Organizations of Sport for the Disabled, first rejected a motion to fully suspend NPC Russia with 111 votes against, 55 in favor, and 11 abstentions. It also voted down a motion to partially suspend NPC Russia, with 91 against, 77 supporting, and 8 abstentions.

Similarly, the assembly voted against fully suspending NPC Belarus by 119 to 48, with 9 abstentions, and against partially suspending it by 103 to 63, with 10 abstentions. Passing any motion required a majority of over 50 percent plus one of votes cast.

The IPC confirmed it will collaborate closely with Belarus and Russia to finalize the practical steps needed for their prompt reinstatement.

MENAFN28092025000045017169ID1110120271

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search