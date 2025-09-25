DFI Amplifies Palestinian Voices At Doha Film Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute has affirmed its unwavering commitment to empowering important Arab voices by bringing urgent stories from Palestine to the forefront during its upcoming Doha Film Festival.

At a time when Palestinian lives and histories are under siege, the festival offers its screens as a space for memory, dignity, and hope. It presents a diverse selection of powerful works that embody the human spirit of Palestine, which the world cannot afford to ignore.

The compelling slate of features includes the acclaimed opening film The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania, Kamal Aljafari's deeply personal With Hassan in Gaza, the evocative Once Upon a Time in Gaza by Arab and Nasser Tarzan, and a special screening of Annemarie Jacir's Palestine 36, a landmark work that demonstrates the depth of Palestinian cinematic storytelling and its vital place in the global cultural landscape.

“These films are not just stories on screen, they are urgent testaments of truth, survival and resistance and are voices of a people who refuse to be silenced,” said Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Festival Director and Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute.“They carry with them the memories, the pain and the enduring hopes of Palestinians, refusing erasure and demanding recognition. In supporting these films, we pay tribute to the courage of their creators and stand with Palestine, ensuring their stories are seen, heard, and remembered. At Doha Film Festival, we are honoured to provide a platform where these voices are amplified to echo across the world and inspire change.”

Taking place from November 20-28, 2025, Doha Film Festival (DFF) represents the bold next chapter in Doha Film Institute's mission to nurture regional talent and champion urgent and authentic stories in cinema.

The festival will transform iconic locations across Doha, including Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and the Museum of Islamic Art, into vibrant hubs of cultural exchange, bringing together filmmakers, storytellers, and audiences from every corner of the globe, to reaffirm art's power to inspire, to unite, and to spotlight voices that deepen our shared understanding.

