Drone Sighting Forces Temporary Closure of Runway at Amsterdam Airport
(MENAFN) The Polderbaan runway at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was closed for roughly 45 minutes on Saturday afternoon after a drone was detected flying at approximately 150 meters (492.13 feet), sources confirmed. Pilots and plane spotters first alerted authorities to the airborne device, prompting the temporary suspension of runway operations.
According to public broadcaster NOS, local officials stated the drone and its operator were not located, describing the device as "presumably a hobbyist," since it had not been spotted in any other area.
This incident coincides with a surge in drone-related airspace violations reported across multiple European Union countries, including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark. Several of these incursions have been verified as originating from Russian sources, heightening concerns over aviation security in the region.
