Andrew Parsons Re-Elected to Lead IPC for Third Term
(MENAFN) Andrew Parsons was decisively re-elected to lead the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for a third term on Saturday during the 2025 IPC General Assembly held in Seoul, South Korea.
The former head of both the Brazilian Paralympic Committee and the Americas Paralympic Committee won 109 out of 177 votes, outpacing South Korean contender Dong Hyun-bae, who garnered 68 votes.
Since becoming the IPC's third president in 2017, Parsons has guided the organization through the successful staging of the PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, and upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Observers highlighted Parsons’ leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and his instrumental role in securing a groundbreaking long-term partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) extending through 2032 as pivotal accomplishments.
