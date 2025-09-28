Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Initial Jobless Claims Dip Below Expectations in US

Initial Jobless Claims Dip Below Expectations in US


2025-09-28 03:28:10
(MENAFN) The quantity of Americans submitting first-time unemployment benefit applications dropped by 14,000 last week, reaching 218,000, based on data from the US Labor Department released Thursday.

This number was lower than market projections of 233,000 and fell from the prior week's upwardly adjusted figure of 232,000.

The four-week moving average stood at 237,500, decreasing by 2,750 from the previously revised average of 240,250.

During the week before, claims had decreased by 33,000 from a four-year peak of 264,000.

In August, the US economy generated merely 22,000 new jobs, significantly below the anticipated 75,000.

Additionally, the June non-farm payroll employment figure was revised downward by 27,000, resulting in a loss of 13,000 jobs—the first decline since December 2020.

At the same time, annual adjustments to the non-farm payroll statistics for the year ending March 2025 revealed a reduction of 911,000 from initial reports, representing the largest downward correction in over twenty years.

MENAFN28092025000045017167ID1110120272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search