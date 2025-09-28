Initial Jobless Claims Dip Below Expectations in US
(MENAFN) The quantity of Americans submitting first-time unemployment benefit applications dropped by 14,000 last week, reaching 218,000, based on data from the US Labor Department released Thursday.
This number was lower than market projections of 233,000 and fell from the prior week's upwardly adjusted figure of 232,000.
The four-week moving average stood at 237,500, decreasing by 2,750 from the previously revised average of 240,250.
During the week before, claims had decreased by 33,000 from a four-year peak of 264,000.
In August, the US economy generated merely 22,000 new jobs, significantly below the anticipated 75,000.
Additionally, the June non-farm payroll employment figure was revised downward by 27,000, resulting in a loss of 13,000 jobs—the first decline since December 2020.
At the same time, annual adjustments to the non-farm payroll statistics for the year ending March 2025 revealed a reduction of 911,000 from initial reports, representing the largest downward correction in over twenty years.
This number was lower than market projections of 233,000 and fell from the prior week's upwardly adjusted figure of 232,000.
The four-week moving average stood at 237,500, decreasing by 2,750 from the previously revised average of 240,250.
During the week before, claims had decreased by 33,000 from a four-year peak of 264,000.
In August, the US economy generated merely 22,000 new jobs, significantly below the anticipated 75,000.
Additionally, the June non-farm payroll employment figure was revised downward by 27,000, resulting in a loss of 13,000 jobs—the first decline since December 2020.
At the same time, annual adjustments to the non-farm payroll statistics for the year ending March 2025 revealed a reduction of 911,000 from initial reports, representing the largest downward correction in over twenty years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment