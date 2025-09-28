Trump Hints at Imminent Deal on Gaza
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that a resolution to the Gaza war is imminent, though he stopped short of sharing specifics. His statement followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly, where Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” of eradicating Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
“I think we have maybe a deal on Gaza, and very close to a deal on Gaza, it’s looking like we have a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
Trump and Netanyahu are set to meet in Washington on Monday to discuss the situation further.
“I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that will end the war,” Trump added, underscoring hopes for a swift resolution.
Earlier this week, Trump and senior US officials unveiled a 21-point peace proposal to Arab and Islamic leaders, according to Steve Witkoff, the president’s Middle East envoy, who spoke at the UN General Assembly. The plan aims for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, establishment of new governance in Gaza excluding Hamas, and a phased Israeli withdrawal, as reported by various media outlets.
“I think it addresses Israeli concerns and, as well, the concerns of all the neighbors in the in the region,” Witkoff said. “And we’re hopeful, and I might say, even confident, that in the coming days, we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough.”
Trump’s stance on Gaza’s future has shifted over recent months. In March, he asserted that “nobody is expelling any Palestinians” from Gaza. However, by May, he expressed a desire for the US to assume control of the territory and “make it a freedom zone,” urging Gaza’s residents to leave.
In a notable departure from some Israeli far-right voices advocating for expanded sovereignty, Trump firmly rejected annexation of the occupied West Bank before Netanyahu’s UN speech on Friday. “It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, emphasizing, “There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”
This comes after Netanyahu authorized a contentious plan this month to expand settlements in the West Bank, stirring further regional tensions.
