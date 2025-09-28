India Must Resolve To Become 'Atmanirbhar', Says PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country must resolve to become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), and a path to this is through Swadeshi. He stressed making 'Vocal for Local' a "shopping mantra".

Addressing the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In the coming days, festivals and joys are coming up, one after another. We do a lot of shopping on every occasion. And this time, a 'GST Bachat Utsav' is also going on. You can make your festivals even more special by taking a resolution. If we decide to celebrate this festival only with Swadeshi products, you will see the joy of our celebrations rise manifold."

Stressing the citizens to make 'Vocal for Local' their "shopping mantra", he said, "Make a resolve that for all times, you will buy only what is produced in the country. You will take home only what is made by the people of the country. You will use only those goods which bear the toil of a citizen of the country. When we do that, we don't just buy goods; we bring home hope to a family, honour the hard work of an artisan, and give wings to the dreams of a young entrepreneur."

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness during the festive season.

"During festivals, we all engage in cleaning our homes. But cleanliness shouldn't be limited to the four walls of our homes. Cleanliness should become our responsibility everywhere -- in the streets, neighbourhoods, markets, and villages," he said.

"This entire season is a time of festivities in our country, and Diwali becomes a grand festival. I extend you good wishes on the upcoming Diwali, but I also reiterate: we have to become Atmanirbhar, we have to make the country Atmanirbhar; and the path to that lies only through Swadeshi," the Prime Minister added.