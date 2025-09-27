U.S., Kyrgyzstan Explore New Horizons In Critical Minerals Cooperation
The officials exchanged views on prospects for deepening economic cooperation, with Landau reaffirming Washington's commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The sides agreed to strengthen bilateral and regional economic ties through the B5+1 Business Forum and to mark the 10th anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform this year, which brings together the United States and the five Central Asian countries.
Earlier this week, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, who visited New York to attend the 80th jubilee session of the UNGA, met with Sergio Gore, Special Representative of the U.S. President for South and Central Asia, and Paolo Zampolli, Special Envoy for Global Partnerships. The discussions focused on advancing cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.
Zhaparov also addressed the UN Security Council meeting, where he announced Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Council for the 2027–2028 term.
