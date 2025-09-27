U.S. Tips Hat To B5+1 Business Forum In Congratulatory Message To Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States highlighted the role of the B5+1 Business Forum in expanding economic cooperation with Turkmenistan in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the country's 34th Independence Day, Trend reports via the office of the U.S. government.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the forum has become an important platform for strengthening trade and investment ties, while also advancing broader regional cooperation. He stressed that Washington remains committed to supporting Turkmenistan's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Rubio also underlined the achievements of the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which marks its tenth anniversary this year, as a sign of continued efforts to promote peace and prosperity in Central Asia.

“The United States looks forward to many years ahead of fruitful and productive collaboration with Turkmenistan,” Rubio said in his message, extending congratulations to the people of Turkmenistan on Independence Day.