Infantino expresses sadness over situation in Gaza
(MENAFN) Gianni Infantino, the FIFA Leader, urged for peace in Gaza as well as other war zones around the globe, stating that he has been sobbing with the afflicted children and crying mothers.
On Wednesday, Infantino stated at an event in NY that "we all know that we live, sadly, in a divided world, in an aggressive world, in a complicated world. And like all of you, I suffer when I see children suffer. I cry when I see mothers crying, whether it is in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Sudan, in Libya, anywhere in the world.”
"There are eighty countries where there are conflicts. And we all suffer when we see what is happening.”
The chief of world football's governing body also said "but like many of you as well, I believe that human beings are fundamentally good and not fundamentally bad. And we have to believe in us. And, dear leaders, we believe in you. We need peace in the world."
On Monday, the UN specialists urged FIFA and UEFA to halt Israel's national football team from international competitions, stating it is a "necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory."
