Kajol, Rani Mukerji, And Ayan Get Emotional Remembering Deb Mukherjee At Durga Puja
Kick-starting the Durga Puja festivities, actresses and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji came together on Saturday to participate in their family's annual tradition.
In the visuals captured by shutterbugs, Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha appeared joyful and excited as the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal unveiled the first look of its Goddess Durga idol. Amid the celebrations, they also turned emotional while remembering Ayan Mukerji's father, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March 2025. It was Deb Mukherjee who used to organise the Durga Puja pandal annually.In a touching clip, sisters Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha were seen embracing each other, visibly emotional. Kajol also shared a heartfelt hug with Ayan before posing together for photographs.They were all dressed in ethnic wear. Kajol was seen dressed in a silk saree, which she paired with a red blouse. Rani looked adorable in a white saree with a floral black and red border. Ayan opted for a white kurta pyjama.
The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.
This time Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)
