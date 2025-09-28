Karur Stampede: Police Book TVK Leaders, Including General Secretary Bussy Anand

MENAFN - IANS) Karur, Sep 28 (IANS) Police have booked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Bussy Anand, Karur West district secretary V.P. Mathiyazhagan, and state office-bearer, C.T. Nirmal Kumar, under multiple sections for alleged violations linked to the deadly crowd crush at the party president and actor Vijay's rally in Karur that claimed 39 lives and left many injured.

The public meeting, held at Veluchamipuram on the outskirts of Karur, on Saturday, had drawn thousands who had queued since morning to see Vijay during his statewide political tour.

Eyewitnesses said that a sudden crowd surge in a tightly packed space led to panic, with people stumbling and being trampled amid inadequate crowd control and poor lighting.

Ambulances struggled through congested approach roads as rescuers rushed victims to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital and nearby private facilities.

Of the 39 victims, 27 were from the Karur district. Two each hailed from Erode, Dindigul and Tiruppur, and one from Salem. Emur village in Karur suffered a particularly grievous blow: five residents -- Priyadarshini and her young daughter Tharanika, Chandra, Arukkani and 10-year-old Prithik -- were among the deceased.

Dozens more, including children, remain under treatment, with some reported to be critical.

The tragedy sparked nationwide grief. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed condolences.

CM Stalin flew overnight to Karur, met the injured, and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He also ordered a judicial inquiry led by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to determine accountability and recommend measures to prevent such disasters.

Karur City Police said the case names the TVK leaders for alleged violations of safety norms and deficiencies in event management that investigators believe contributed to the fatal stampede.

Detailed sections invoked were not immediately disclosed, with officers saying further additions are possible as evidence is compiled and statements recorded.

As rescue and relief operations continued on Sunday, political leaders across parties urged strict enforcement of safety protocols at mass events. Authorities indicated that the commission of inquiry's report will be expedited, even as families in Karur and neighbouring districts began funerals for loved ones lost in the chaos.