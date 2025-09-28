Rishab Shetty And His Wife Seek Blessings At Kollur Mookambika Ahead Of Kantara Chapter 1 Release

Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi, with their children, visited Kollur Sri Mookambika temple amid Kantara Chapter 1 trailer celebrations, as the film's release buzz grows nationwide in just a few days.

The trailer for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has created a huge sensation nationwide. The movie will be released on October 2, and ticket bookings will have already started with record sales on day one. During this time, Rishab Shetty visited the Kollur Mookambika Devi temple.

The Kantara team is busy with promotions. Amidst this, director-actor Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty, along with their kids, visited the Kollur Mookambika temple in Udupi district to offer prayers to the goddess.

Rishab Shetty is a devout follower and often visits Kollur. He even visited during the film's shooting. Now, with the movie's release near, he has once again sought the blessings of Goddess Mookambika.

Rishab Shetty, with his wife Pragathi Shetty and children, went to the Mookambika shrine, lit a lamp, and performed puja. Pragathi Shetty posted these photos on social media.

Pragathi Shetty worked as the costume designer for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The story is set in the coastal region during the Kadamba dynasty, around the 4th-5th century.

This is the prequel to the 2022 box office hit 'Kantara'. Hombale Films built a grand set and completed about 250 days of shooting. The palace set alone cost around Rs. 10 crore. The crew was also insured for Rs. 10 lakh.

Kantara was shot in the forests and villages around Kollur, Kundapura, Keradi, and Thirthahalli. The filming took place day and night in real forest locations.