War Update: 145 Clashes On Frontline, Fighting Ongoing In Most Sectors

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which posted operational information on Facebook as of 22:00 on September 27.

“Since the start of the day, there have been 145 combat clashes. The invaders carried out 55 airstrikes, dropping 99 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians launched 2,230 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,389 shelling attacks on our positions and settlements,” the update reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy assaults, while one clash is ongoing. The enemy launched 17 airstrikes, dropping 44 guided bombs, and carried out 169 attacks, including 11 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and toward Doroshivka. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, six enemy assaults were recorded as Russian units tried to break through near Petropavlivka, and toward Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector , since morning, Russian forces have attacked 15 times near Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske. Fighting is ongoing in three locations.

In the Siversk sector , the he enemy attempted to advance four times near Serebrianka, Fedorivka, and toward Dronivka. One battle continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two clashes were recorded as Russian units tried to push toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops carried out 14 attacks, concentrating their efforts near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the start of the day, Russian troops attempted 40 assaults near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, and Dachne. Fighting continues in some of these areas.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding back the assaults, inflicting significant losses: 154 enemy troops have been neutralized today, including 90 irrecoverable losses. Ukrainian forces destroyed three vehicles and 22 UAVs, while damaging three artillery systems, a tank, two electronic warfare systems, and hitting 10 personnel shelters.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks near Sichneve, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults near Poltavka, while two more battles are still in progress.

In the Orikhiv sector , six enemy attempts were recorded near Stepove, Kamianske, and toward Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske secto r, the enemy launched one unsuccessful assault and suffered losses.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine