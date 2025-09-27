Vijay Takes TVK Campaign To Namakkal And Karur Today, Eyes 2026 Assembly Battle

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil cinema star Vijay will take his Assembly election campaign to Namakkal, continuing his series of public outreach programmes every Saturday.

After addressing supporters in Namakkal this morning, he is scheduled to speak at Veluchamipuram near Karur at 12 p.m. - notably the same venue where AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a major rally recently.

Vijay left his Chennai residence earlier in the day to fly to Namakkal, where thousands of party cadres have been mobilised to welcome him.

The visit is part of TVK's long-term grassroots strategy ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Since formally announcing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in early 2024, Vijay has steadily built the organisation into a structured political movement, attracting both young voters and supporters from his cinema fan base.

TVK's debut on the political stage came with the first massive public conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, in October 2024. That event, which drew a crowd far exceeding local expectations, established the party as a force capable of challenging older Dravidian players.

The momentum continued with TVK's second state-level conference in Madurai in August 2025, where Vijay outlined his "people-first" agenda focusing on corruption-free governance, quality education, and youth employment.

Both events marked a turning point, transforming the party from a fan-driven initiative to an organised political platform with district-level committees and structured outreach programmes.

Since then, Vijay has undertaken extensive district tours to consolidate support. His strategy of visiting two districts each weekend, now expanded to include occasional Sunday engagements, reflects a push to connect directly with rural and semi-urban voters.

Party sources said the Namakkal and Karur meetings today are crucial, given the region's mixed political loyalties and its significance in shaping western Tamil Nadu's electoral outcome.

Local police have made elaborate security arrangements in Namakkal and Veluchamipuram as large crowds are expected.

Political observers note that Vijay's decision to campaign at the same venue used by AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami is a clear message that TVK intends to contest traditional Dravidian strongholds.

With the 2026 polls drawing closer, TVK is attempting to position itself as a credible alternative, leveraging Vijay's mass appeal and an expanding organisational network.

Today's rallies are expected to showcase the party's growing grassroots presence and test its ability to convert fan enthusiasm into structured political support.