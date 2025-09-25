Salman Khan Opens Up About Years Of Pain From Rare Nerve Disorder

Salman Khan opened up about one of the toughest phases of his life during the premiere episode of Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle on Amazon Prime. Appearing on the show alongside his longtime friend and co-star Aamir Khan, the actor gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal struggles while reflecting on health, work, and life.

Salman revealed that he had been diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a neurological disorder often referred to as the“suicidal disease” due to the severity of the pain it causes. He explained that the condition had made everyday tasks nearly impossible, with waves of excruciating pain striking every few minutes. The actor admitted that he endured this suffering for over seven years, describing it as an ordeal he would not wish even upon his worst enemy.

Recalling how the illness disrupted his routine, Salman shared that even eating had become a challenge. He mentioned that something as simple as breakfast would take him over an hour, as chewing food caused unbearable discomfort. Despite the pain, he forced himself through meals to sustain his health.

Initially, Salman believed the pain was dental-related and resorted to taking large doses of painkillers, sometimes as much as 750 mg. However, the symptoms persisted, flaring up particularly after consuming alcohol. That was when doctors determined the problem lay with the trigeminal nerve, which is responsible for facial sensation.

The actor also reflected on how the condition first surfaced while shooting for the 2007 film Partner. He recalled an incident with co-star Lara Dutta, when a simple touch of a hair strand on his face triggered a sudden jolt of pain. At the time, he joked about the experience, not realizing it was the beginning of something serious.

Although his condition has improved considerably since then, Salman admitted that he still deals with other health complications, including an aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation.

Medical experts describe trigeminal neuralgia as a chronic pain disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve, responsible for transmitting sensations from the face to the brain. The disorder is marked by sudden, sharp attacks of severe facial pain, making it one of the most debilitating nerve conditions.